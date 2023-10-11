Deputies investigating string of car break-ins in Greenville Co.
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a string of car break-ins that happened Monday and Tuesday.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the twelve incidents occurred sometime between the night of October 9 and morning of October 10 in the Foxdale area.
Deputies said some of the vehicles were unlocked and some were locked and had a window busted out.
This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.
