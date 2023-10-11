Deputies investigating string of car break-ins in Greenville Co.

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a string of car break-ins that happened Monday and Tuesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the twelve incidents occurred sometime between the night of October 9 and morning of October 10 in the Foxdale area.

Deputies said some of the vehicles were unlocked and some were locked and had a window busted out.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

Body of missing kayaker found in Lake Jocassee identified
Officials investigating missing plane in Greenville Co.
Officials investigating missing plane in Greenville Co.
Officials investigating missing plane in Greenville Co.
