Deputies searching for missing teenager last seen in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are searching for Tramaija Shelby, a missing 16-year-old from Greenville County.

Deputies said Shelby reportedly ran away Monday morning after attending school for part of the day. They added that he was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and dark-colored shoes.

Deputies described Shelby as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies stated that Shelby lives at a residence along North 6th Street. Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

