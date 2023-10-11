Deputies searching for nonverbal autistic child in Laurens Co.

Jeremy Leonard
Jeremy Leonard(Laurens County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Jeremy Leonard, a missing 11-year-old who is nonverbal and autistic.

Deputies said Leonard was last seen near Barksdale Road at around 6:30 p.m. wearing dark sweatpants, a dark short-sleeved shirt, white socks and no shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Leonard is asked to call 911 immediately.

