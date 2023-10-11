Deputies searching for runaway teenager from Anderson County

Georgia Chavez
Georgia Chavez(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Georgia Chavez, a missing 17-year-old last seen in Anderson.

Deputies said Chavez was last seen along Ora Lane in Anderson, possibly wearing a pink shirt and light-colored leggings.

According to deputies, Chavez currently has blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Chavez is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4444 and reference case 2023-13743 or submit tips anonymously at https://www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com/.

