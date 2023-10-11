Deputies searching for stolen guitar signed by rock legend Slash

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a guitar that was signed by a rock legend and stolen back in September.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Green Gibson Custom Shop Slash Anaconda Burst Les Paul guitar was stolen from a house on Belhaven Extension on September 21.

Officials said the guitar was signed by Slash.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of the guitar or the incident, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 or send an anonymous tip at andersonareacrimestoppers.com.

