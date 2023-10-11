Fall for Greenville back in full swing this weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The city of Greenville is gearing up for one of the Upstate’s biggest festival.

This year’s Fall for Greenville will feature50 restaurants with 250 menu items and more than 80 bands across six stages. There will also be areas with plenty of beer taps and wine vendors.

Organizers say they want to continue a big tradition that draws thousands of people to the downtown area.

“For 40 years this event has brought together the best of the best of the taste, tunes and taps becoming one of the largest street festivals in South Carolina,” said Fall for Greenville Board of Directors Ramon Nieves-Lugo. “The festival has grown and the event has continued to receive national and international recognition including accolades from both the international festivals events and associations and the southeast tourism society.”

The festival begins Thursday, Oct. 12 with a free concert at the west end stage.

The three-day festival kicks off Friday, Oct.13 and will wrap up on Sunday, Oct. 15.

For more information on Fall for Greenville, click here.

