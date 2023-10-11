Georgia officials looking for missing boater in Lake Hartwell

HART COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Hart’s County Sheriff’s Office said a search is underway for a person who went missing in Lake Hartwell.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were made aware of a person missing in the water near Paynes Creek Campground around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office responded to the scene along with Georgia DNR, Hart County EMS, Hart County Fire and Hart County Emergency Management.

Officials said boats were deployed using sonar equipment along with underwater remote-operated vehicles.

Crews searched for the missing person up into the night but were unsuccessful.

The search started back up Wednesday morning.

