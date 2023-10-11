Man arrested after breaking into elderly women’s homes, stealing jewelry, deputies say

Suspect charged
Suspect charged
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested following an investigation after deputies recovered stolen property from his home.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies received information on September 29, that led to a search warrant being executed at a house in the Fairview and Arden areas on Concord Road.

Deputies said they recovered stolen property from 47-year-old Randall Paul Penland Jr., house.

Officials said Penland Jr. targeted the homes of older women in the community and when they weren’t home, he would break in and steal jewelry as well as other personal items of value.

Penland Jr. was on parole, and as a result of the parole violations he had been transferred back to the detention center to complete the remainder of his sentence from a Habitual Felon conviction in 2014.

Penland Jr. was charged on six counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of felony larceny after breaking and misdemeanor larceny.

