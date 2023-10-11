Man facing charges after firing several shots in yard near daycare center, police say

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPINDALE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spindale Police Department a man is facing charges after several shots were heard near a daycare center on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, calls came in at around 12:01 p.m. in reference to shots fired in the Carver Center area on Carver Street on October 11.

Once on scene, officers heard another gunshot coming from the Arizona Street area which is located directly behind the school.

Police went to that area and found the house where the shots originated.

They made contact with the resident who was in the front yard firing a rifle into a large tree at the beginning of a wooded area in an effort to sight in the rifle, aligning the scope’s point of aim with the rifle, according to police.

Officers then arrested the resident, Glen Allen Dupell, and charged him with discharging a firearm in the city limits and possession of firearm by a felon.

Officials said it is not believed that any children were in danger or that he was firing his weapon from an unsafe direction.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials investigating missing plane in Greenville Co.
FAA investigating after plane in Greenville Co. remains missing
Body of missing kayaker found in Lake Jocassee identified
Body of missing kayaker found in Lake Jocassee identified
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
(MGN graphic)
AG: Upstate power-of-attorney charged with exploiting vulnerable adult
$1.4B jackpot is 3rd largest in Powerball history

Latest News

Gabriel Arteaga
Man facing charges following crash that killed 3-year-old in Laurens Co.
A memorial for Harambe set up on Mauldin's new pedestrian bridge over I-385, which has been...
City to change ‘Harambe Memorial Bridge’ after rogue Google Maps update
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
SLED conducting investigation into Cherokee County Treasurer’s Office
Car possibly involved in Darlington Co shooting
Teen killed in Darlington County campus shooting, coroner says