People asked to avoid creek after accidental pesticide spill in Henderson Co.

Lake water ripples
Lake water ripples(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County Officials are asking people to avoid a section of a creek in the area after a pesticide was spilled earlier this month.

Officials said the situation began on October 3 when an unknown amount of Bravo and Baythroid pesticides was spilled near a two-mile section of Hoopers Creek between Souther Road and Jackson Road.

According to officials, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) began cleaning up the spill immediately. However, some of the surface water of the creek was contaminated. Officials stated that the NCDEQ has been monitoring the area since then and determined that the products are extremely toxic to fish and aquatic invertebrates. They added that the products can also be absorbed through the skin during extended exposure.

Henderson County officials said the NCDEQ notified the Henderson County Department of Public Health about the spill on Monday, October 9.

Officials warned that while time and dilution of the chemicals have reduced the risk to humans, they are urging people to avoid exposing themselves to the creek and allowing pets and livestock to consume the water.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials investigating missing plane in Greenville Co.
FAA investigating after plane in Greenville Co. remains missing
Body of missing kayaker found in Lake Jocassee identified
Body of missing kayaker found in Lake Jocassee identified
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
(MGN graphic)
AG: Upstate power-of-attorney charged with exploiting vulnerable adult
$1.4B jackpot is 3rd largest in Powerball history

Latest News

A memorial for Harambe set up on Mauldin's new pedestrian bridge over I-385, which has been...
City to change ‘Harambe Memorial Bridge’ after rogue Google Maps update
Generic police lights
Man arrested after firing several shots in yard near daycare center, police say
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
SLED conducting investigation into Cherokee County Treasurer’s Office
Car possibly involved in Darlington Co shooting
Teen killed in Darlington County campus shooting, coroner says
Two men face charges in child sex abuse investigation
Two men face charges in child sex abuse investigation