People asked to avoid creek after accidental pesticide spill in Henderson Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County Officials are asking people to avoid a section of a creek in the area after a pesticide was spilled earlier this month.

Officials said the situation began on October 3 when an unknown amount of Bravo and Baythroid pesticides was spilled near a two-mile section of Hoopers Creek between Souther Road and Jackson Road.

According to officials, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) began cleaning up the spill immediately. However, some of the surface water of the creek was contaminated. Officials stated that the NCDEQ has been monitoring the area since then and determined that the products are extremely toxic to fish and aquatic invertebrates. They added that the products can also be absorbed through the skin during extended exposure.

Henderson County officials said the NCDEQ notified the Henderson County Department of Public Health about the spill on Monday, October 9.

Officials warned that while time and dilution of the chemicals have reduced the risk to humans, they are urging people to avoid exposing themselves to the creek and allowing pets and livestock to consume the water.

