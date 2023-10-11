Police Chief: Man charged after firing at officer in Seneca

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Seneca Police Department said a man has been charged after firing at an officer overnight on Wednesday.

According to Chief Bowling, at 12:30 a.m., an officer responded to a disturbance call on North Pine Street. The suspect came out angry with officers then went back into the home and brandished a rifle through the window. Officers quickly took cover.

The chief said after some negotiating with the suspect, he fired one round from his rifle at a police officer. The officer was not harmed.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was activated.

After more negotiating, Bowling said the suspect, later identified as Zachary Hackett, came out of the home peacefully.

Hackett has been charged with one count of attempted murder is awaiting a bond hearing at the Oconee County Detention Center.

MORE NEWS: Crews searching after plane goes missing near Paris Mountain

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.