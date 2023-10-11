Rain chances return today through Saturday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rain chances return Wednesday night with another chance for rain this weekend.

Cloud cover builds into Wednesday afternoon ahead of a slug of rain lifting north from the Gulf Coast. Despite the clouds, temperatures still warm to around seasonal norms in the mid 70s in the Upstate to the upper 60s to low 70s in the mountains.

The chance for rain holds off until Wednesday evening. After 4 PM a few spotty showers start to stream into the Upstate and Northeast Georgia, becoming more widespread by 10 PM. Light, but steady at times rain moves through the Upstate during the overnight hours with some of the rain surging north into the parts of the southern mountains. The farther south you live, the better your chance for rain Thursday morning with widespread light rain around 5 AM, clearing from northwest to southeast by 9 AM. Clouds break up into the afternoon, leading to a nice second half of the day.

Scattered showers for Thursday's AM commute (Fox Carolina)

Another chance for rain returns for late week. The models are getting in better agreement on the timing. An area of low pressure riding up the coast to our east brings a chance for rain Friday night. A few spotty showers are possible Friday evening, but most of the rain comes in during the overnight hours. A cold front to the west keeps rain chances going into Saturday with scattered showers in the morning and spotty rain lingering into the afternoon. It won’t be a washout for Saturday but you’ll certainly want to keep the rain gear handy.

Cold front moves through late week (Fox Carolina)

The rain chances for Thursday morning in the Upstate have the potential to bring some beneficial rain to the area, helping to push rainfall totals to a quarter of an inch to around an inch by the end of the week. With the mountains only getting scattered rain chances for Friday and Saturday, around a tenth of an inch is expected. In no case is it the drought busting rain we need, but at this point, every little drop helps.

Rainfall of .1" to 1" of rain by Saturday night (Fox Carolina)

Cooler air returns behind the cold front, with temperatures this weekend once again dropping to below normal. Highs tumble from the upper 70s on Saturday to the upper 60s in the Upstate and the mid 70s on Saturday to the upper 50s in the mountains. The cooler temperatures linger into the early part of next week.

10° to 15° drop in highs from Saturday to Sunday (Fox Carolina)

