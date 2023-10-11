ReGenesis Health Care opens first retail pharmacy in Southside Spartanburg

ReGenesis pharmacy in Southside Spartanburg
ReGenesis pharmacy in Southside Spartanburg(WHNS)
By Kennedi Harris
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg health clinic is improving its services to help better serve the community around it. A community, already challenged by lack of transportation access.

“A lot of folks don’t have cars or a way to get to work sometimes and especially to the doctor,” said Marlon Hunter, the President & CEO of ReGenesis Health Care.

For years, the ReGenesis Health Care clinic on South Church Street has served Spartanburg’s Southside. Treating anyone who walks through the doors, insured or uninsured.

“This area is booming and being revitalized, and we felt like we were missing being able to take care of those patients that may be on the outside of ReGenesis,” said Kelly Hunt, the Chief of Pharmacy.

Now, the clinic has expanded the pharmacy in size and structure, becoming a retail pharmacy. Meaning they can fill prescriptions for patients and the community.

“We believe there’s at least twice as many people that we currently take care of now, that we’ll be adding to the pharmacy,” said Hunt.

This is the first ReGenesis Health Care clinic with a drive-thru pharmacy too. But if you can’t drive, they’ve made accommodations for that too.

“We will deliver your prescription to you, same day or next day,” said Hunter.

City Councilwoman Ruth Littlejohn, who represents that area, says many seniors living on the Southside don’t have reliable transportation and they walk where they need to go. The pharmacy makes it more convenient to get regular medications.

“People can walk here to get their prescriptions filled and you get to know your pharmacist and your pharmacist can get to know you,” she said.

