SCHP: Motorcyclist passes away in hospital after head-on crash in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist has passed away following a head-on crash in Spartanburg early Wednesday morning.

According to troopers, around 12:40 a.m., a motorcyclist was heading south on Valley Falls Road when they crossed the center line and hit a car head on.

Officials said both drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries, however, the motorcyclist passed away.

At this time, the motorcyclist has not been identified.

