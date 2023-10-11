SCHP: Motorcyclist passes away in hospital after head-on crash in Spartanburg

(WILX)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist has passed away following a head-on crash in Spartanburg early Wednesday morning.

According to troopers, around 12:40 a.m., a motorcyclist was heading south on Valley Falls Road when they crossed the center line and hit a car head on.

Officials said both drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries, however, the motorcyclist passed away.

At this time, the motorcyclist has not been identified.

This is all the information we have this time.

Stay tuned for further updates.

MORE NEWS: Georgia officials find body of missing boater in Lake Hartwell

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of missing kayaker found in Lake Jocassee identified
Body of missing kayaker found in Lake Jocassee identified
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Officials investigating missing plane in Greenville Co.
FAA investigating after plane in Greenville Co. remains missing
(MGN graphic)
AG: Upstate power-of-attorney charged with exploiting vulnerable adult
Pile-up crash causing major backup on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
Pile-up crash clears on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.

Latest News

Reinvintage Warehouse has everything you didn't know you needed
FOX Carolina investigates the issue of tracking rape kits and untested DNA evidence across...
Off track: South Carolina’s rape kit evidence problem
Anderson County Sheriff's Office said they are searching for stolen guitar that was signed by...
Deputies searching for stolen guitar signed by rock legend Slash
Georgia officials looking for missing boater in Lake Hartwell
Georgia officials find body of missing boater in Lake Hartwell