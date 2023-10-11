Seneca couple honored for 60+ years of ministry together

The story of Pastors Ted and Vera Edgar begins decades ago...
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, Seneca City Council honored a couple who have impacted the lives of thousands in the city.

Pastors Ted and Vera Edgar are celebrating more than 60 years of ministry together, including the last 58 years in Seneca.

The couple’s story goes back decades.

“We would have to go back to when we were teenagers,” said Ted.

Both were called to minister at 13 years old and met a few years later.

“Of the time that I met her in 1959, I knew I loved her. She had to pray about whether she would love me,” joked Ted.

In 1959, Ted became pastor of Full Gospel Temple in Seneca. The couple would leave for a few years shortly thereafter but were called back to their home, where they’ve been pastors together ever since.

“It’s the thrill of seeing one generation after another that makes ministry stay new and alive,” explained Vera.

In their 80s, the couple is still going strong.

“The whole foundation is truly trying to teach the word is simple but yet directly from the bible,” said Vera.

At the city council meeting, family, congregation members, and more witnessed the pair receive a proclamation.

“When they honored us, they honored the lord,” said Ted.

Over a combined 60 years in Seneca, the couple’s impact is almost immeasurable.

“We always felt like it was such a blessing to stay in one spot and give stability to the church and also to our children,” said Vera.

Full Gospel Temple will honor the couple with a special service on Oct. 22.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of missing kayaker found in Lake Jocassee identified
Body of missing kayaker found in Lake Jocassee identified
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
(MGN graphic)
AG: Upstate power-of-attorney charged with exploiting vulnerable adult
Pile-up crash causing major backup on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
Pile-up crash clears on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
Left to right: Zina Phillps, Leonard Steen Jr., and James Bell are facing charges after a...
Three charged after Upstate gambling house bust

Latest News

Upstate men charged
Upstate men charged after child sexual abuse material found
Health Clinic
ReGenesis Health Care opens first retail pharmacy in Southside Spartanburg
Most wanted October 10
Most Wanted: October 10
Missing plane in Greenville Co.
Crews searching after plane goes missing in Greenville County