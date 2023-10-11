Seneca couple honored for 60+ years of ministry together

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, Seneca City Council honored a couple who have impacted the lives of thousands in the city.

Pastors Ted and Vera Edgar are celebrating more than 60 years of ministry together, including the last 58 years in Seneca.

The couple’s story goes back decades.

“We would have to go back to when we were teenagers,” said Ted.

Both were called to minister at 13 years old and met a few years later.

“Of the time that I met her in 1959, I knew I loved her. She had to pray about whether she would love me,” joked Ted.

In 1959, Ted became pastor of Full Gospel Temple in Seneca. The couple would leave for a few years shortly thereafter but were called back to their home, where they’ve been pastors together ever since.

“It’s the thrill of seeing one generation after another that makes ministry stay new and alive,” explained Vera.

In their 80s, the couple is still going strong.

“The whole foundation is truly trying to teach the word is simple but yet directly from the bible,” said Vera.

At the city council meeting, family, congregation members, and more witnessed the pair receive a proclamation.

“When they honored us, they honored the lord,” said Ted.

Over a combined 60 years in Seneca, the couple’s impact is almost immeasurable.

“We always felt like it was such a blessing to stay in one spot and give stability to the church and also to our children,” said Vera.

Full Gospel Temple will honor the couple with a special service on Oct. 22.

