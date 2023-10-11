SLED conducting investigation into Cherokee County Treasurer’s Office

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that agents are conducting an investigation into the Cherokee County Treasurer’s Office.

Officials stated that they couldn’t release any details about the investigation but said it is “active and ongoing.”

Cherokee County officials said they can’t comment on the situation since it is an active investigation.

We will update this story as officials release new details.

