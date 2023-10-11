Suspects ram their way out of dealership with $380,000 worth of vehicles

Several vehicles were stolen from a dealership in South Windsor, Connecticut, early Wednesday morning.
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Multiple suspects took four vehicles from a dealership in South Windsor overnight, according to both police and the business owner.

It happened at Mike and Tony Auto Sales & Service around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, police said. The suspects got in by breaking a window.

Police said four vehicles that totaled $380,000 were stolen out of the business’s main garage. One of them was used to ram the gate open, then was abandoned on Edwin Road.

Tracking hardware in one of the other vehicles was pinged in New York City around 3:45 a.m., police revealed.

The owner of the business said the stolen vehicles included a purple 2015 Porsche, a red and black 2022 Dodge Ram, a blue 2022 Dodge Charger and a maroon 2022 GMC Terrain.

He posted photos of three of the vehicles on his Instagram account.

Police said the investigation remained active. Anyone with information was asked to contact South Windsor police.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of missing kayaker found in Lake Jocassee identified
Body of missing kayaker found in Lake Jocassee identified
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
(MGN graphic)
AG: Upstate power-of-attorney charged with exploiting vulnerable adult
Missing plane in Greenville Co.
Crews searching after plane goes missing near Paris Mountain
Pile-up crash causing major backup on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
Pile-up crash clears on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.

Latest News

Georgia officials looking for missing boater in Lake Hartwell
File - Carrot fields are irrigated, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in New Cuyama, Calif. On...
Wholesale inflation in US rises 2.2% in September, biggest year-over-year gain since April
People walk among the headstones as they visit Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery on...
A Black medic wounded on D-Day will be honored for treating dozens of troops under enemy fire
A mother speaks after a kindergarten teacher was allegedly caught slipping melatonin gummies to...
Mother says teacher gave 5-year-old student melatonin
A mother speaks out after a kindergarten teacher was allegedly caught slipping melatonin...
Mother says teacher gave 5-year-old student melatonin