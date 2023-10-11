Two men arrested in connection to 2019 Forest City homicide, police say

Sanford and Gentry
Sanford and Gentry(Forest City Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department said two men were arrested in connection to a homicide investigation that began in 2019.

The department said the initial investigation began when officers were called to an apartment on Big Springs Avenue on April 4, 2019 regarding a health and welfare check for the resident who had not been seen for several days.

According to the department, when officers arrived at the apartment, they were unable to get any response from the occupant. This lack of response led to officer’s forcing entry into the home where they found Robert Martin Blanton dead with a gunshot wound in his chest.

Based on evidence presented to a Rutherford County Grand Jury in October of 2023, 27-year-old Martiece Sanford and 64-year-old Steve Gentry were taken into custody in connection to the investigation on Oct. 10.

Officials said Sanford was charged with first-degree murder and Gentry was charged with aiding and abetting first-degree murder.

Both were taken into custody without incident and are currently being held at the Rutherford County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call the Forest City Police Department at 828-245-5555.

