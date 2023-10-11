Will Ferrell spotted DJing at USC frat party during parents weekend

In videos shared to social media, actor and comedian Will Ferrell can be seen playing music for hundreds of students. (SOURCE: TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A fraternity party at the University of Southern California had a surprise guest for their DJ during parents weekend.

In a video shared on TikTok, Will Ferrell can be seen DJing at a booming party. Hundreds of students begin singing along to “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers as the song begins playing.

The comedian and actor, most recently seen in “Barbie,” was at USC during a tailgate party before the school’s football game against the University of Arizona Wildcats.

The 56-year-old can be seen in sunglasses, backwards hat and headphones interacting with some students at the party.

Ferrell’s eldest son, Magnus, is a sophomore at USC. Ferrell himself is a 1990 graduate of the university with a bachelor’s degree in sports information, according to USA Today.

Ferrell had been back to visit his alma mater on multiple occasions, most notably to give a commencement speech in 2017 and to receive an honorary doctorate degree.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report

Most Read

Body of missing kayaker found in Lake Jocassee identified
Body of missing kayaker found in Lake Jocassee identified
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Officials investigating missing plane in Greenville Co.
FAA investigating after plane in Greenville Co. remains missing
(MGN graphic)
AG: Upstate power-of-attorney charged with exploiting vulnerable adult
Pile-up crash causing major backup on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
Pile-up crash clears on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.

Latest News

Police said the boy, then 12, shot the victim several times with an AR-style rifle in the...
13-year-old Texas boy convicted of murder in fatal shooting at a Sonic Drive-In
Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., speaks during a medal ceremony for Cpl. Waverly B. Woodson Jr.,...
A Black medic wounded on D-Day honored for treating dozens of troops under enemy fire
A funeral service had just ended when the 47-year-old worker fell 6 feet down through a wooden...
Cemetery worker trapped in open grave rescued
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
US death toll in Israel-Hamas war rises to 22 as Blinken heads to Israel and US makes military moves
Missing Person
Deputies searching for missing teenager last seen in Greenville Co.