Affordable housing for seniors coming to Greenville’s Unity Park area

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A funding partnership is speeding up plans for affordable senior housing near Unity Park in Greenville.

Officials announced that Truist Bank approved a $12 million loan to Greenville Housing Fund, which will be invested in three new developments.

The first project is 147 units at Southernside Senior Living near the intersection of Hudson and West Washington streets. The project helps fulfill the purpose of eight acres of land donated by the city around Unity Park for the creation of affordable housing.

Southernside Neighborhoods in Action leader Mary Duckett said it will also “allow longtime residents to remain or former residents to return to the place that they and generations of their families have called home.”

Officials are also expecting to break ground within the next year on Riley at Overbrook on Lowndes Hill Road and Gateway at the Green near Woodruff Road.

“Greenville is investing more in affordable housing than any other city in South Carolina, all without a tax increase,” said Mayor Knox White. “Innovation, dedication and successful public-private partnerships will help us achieve our affordable housing goals.”

