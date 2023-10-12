Arrest made after threats, antisemitic messages sent to Asheville synagogue

Michael Patrick Toone
Michael Patrick Toone(Buncombe Co. Detention Center)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department arrested a suspect after they said he sent threats to an area synagogue.

Michael Patrick Toone, 44, is charged with cyberstalking and was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Officers said in addition to threatening messages, he sent antisemitic emails. The investigation is ongoing and police said additional charges may be filed.

He was initially booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $5,000 secured bond. After the bond hearing, it was raised to $10,000.

