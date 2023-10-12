Boil water advisory issued for the Town of Whitmire

WHITMIRE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Town of Whitmire announced that the Whitmire Commission of Public Works is advising residents to boil their water before using it.

Officials said residents are advised to boil their water vigorously for at least one minute before drinking or using it to cook. Officials added that any ice made from water that hasn’t been boiled should also not be used.

According to officials, the advisory was issued after a loss of system pressure caused a water main to break on Nance Street.

Officials state that they will collect samples on Friday and analyze them on Saturday, October 14, before issuing an update to the advisory.

We will update this story as officials release new details.

