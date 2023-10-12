Check your tickets: 5 Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A player might have won the Powerball’s $1.765 billion jackpot Wednesday night, however, five tickets missed the jackpot in South Carolina by one number to each win $50,000.

Check your tickets if you plated the Powerball at any of the following locations:

High Falls Express, 2393 Pickens Hwy., West Union

AAVS LLC, 307 W. Fredrick St., Gaffney

Value Spot #602, 602 Byp. 72 NW, Greenwood

Grab & Go, 3800 Palmetto Pointe Blvd., Myrtle Beach

QuikTrip #1048, 9565 Charlotte Hwy., Indian Land

These players matched four of the white ball numbers and the red Powerball number: 22 - 24 - 40 - 52 - 64 Powerball: 10.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said these winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

