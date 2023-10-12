Chipotle raising menu prices to offset rising food costs

Chipotle is announcing what it is calling a “modest price increase” to offset rising food costs.
Chipotle is announcing what it is calling a “modest price increase” to offset rising food costs.(MGN | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - First, it was Girl Scout cookies, now inflation looks to be hitting burritos and tacos.

Chipotle is announcing what it is calling a “modest price increase” to offset rising food costs.

While the Mexican grill chain hasn’t said how much it is raising prices, in June 2021, the increase was about 4 percent.

Chipotle’s representatives said so far, the chain hasn’t seen a decrease in business.

According to the company, its total revenue is healthy and growing more than 13 percent in the quarter that ended in June.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials investigating missing plane in Greenville Co.
FAA investigating after reports of possible missing plane in Greenville Co.
Authorities in Illinois are trying to find 35-year-old former NFL safety Sergio Brown after his...
Former NFL player Sergio Brown taken into custody in connection with his mother’s death, source says
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Gabriel Arteaga
Man facing charges following crash that killed 3-year-old in Laurens Co.
On Oct. 3, Tymeir Dial was shot and killed on East 127th Street in Cleveland. His family say...
Woman says she witnessed her son gun down his brother: ‘Turn yourself in’

Latest News

A generic red-colored candy is shown here. California has become the first state to ban red dye...
California becomes first state to ban red dye No. 3, found in 12,000+ food products
Sen. Bob Menendez leaves federal court, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth...
New indictment charges Sen. Bob Menendez with being an unregistered agent of the Egyptian government
Home on Canebrake Drive where Christina Parcell was killed in October 2021.
New court docs reveal allegations of child abuse before Canebrake murder
FILE - United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in...
Ford says it’s at the limit of how much it can spend to get new contract with striking autoworkers
Benjamin Elliot McCormick
Warrants: Anderson man charged in deadly DUI crash had 2 kids in car