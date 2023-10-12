Construction underway for Safe Harbor’s 56-bed shelter and affordable apartment project

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A year from now, Safe Harbor could be moving to a new facility. The organization serves victims of domestic violence and their children. It’s working with developers to revitalize an old mill in Greenville county, a project addressing two major issues in the upstate.

“Our current space in Greenville is an old single-family residence nearly 100 years old,” said Danny Varat, the CEO of Safe Harbor.

The current shelter can serve around 20 people in a group-home setting, but that space won’t cut it anymore.

“We have to turn away a little over 25% almost 30% of the people they call our crisis line simply because we don’t have the capacity, the physical capacity to serve them,” said Varat.

The non-profit and M Peters Group developers are redeveloping the Gordon Street Mill., making it a Safe Harbor’s new shelter and administration office. The plan is to keep the mill brick, windows and structure. Varat says it’ll better accommodate the current needs.

“It’ll also provide apartment-style living, individual style living for families with their own bedrooms and bathrooms. It’ll be the first of its kind in South Carolina,” he said.

With 56 beds this new facility will almost triple the shelter capacity they have now and serve the community in more ways than one.

“The construction crew also is building a 114-unit affordable housing complex,” he said.

The adjacent apartment building will have units priced at 60% the area median income. 10 of the units are reserved for Safe Harbor as overflow shelter space or housing for clients leaving the shelter.

“I hope what people see is the revitalization of a building that has served thousands of people over the years and will serve thousands more in the future,” said Varat.

The amenities will include on-site security, a fitness room, garden, playground and more. To learn more about Safe Harbor or get help visit here.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.