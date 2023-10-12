Former Clemson football player Hal Davis passes away at 80

Hal Davis
Hal Davis(Clemson Athletics and Clemson University Special Collections & Archives)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Athletics announced that former halfback Hal Davis recently passed away at the age of 80 following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Officials said Davis played at Clemson from 1962 until 1964, where he appeared in 28 games for the Tigers.

According to officials, Davis’ was named the team’s most valuable player in 1964 as he racked up 738 all-purpose yards and accounted for 30 points. They added that his career yards-per-carry average of 5.28 still ranks in the top 15 of program history among players with at least 1,000 career rushing yards.

Officials stated that Davis is also responsible for one of the longest plays in school history, a 98-yard kickoff return touchdown against Georgia in 1962. The play is still only one of ten plays in Clemson history to cover 98 yards or more.

Funeral arrangements for Davis are available on his memorial page.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials investigating missing plane in Greenville Co.
FAA investigating after reports of possible missing plane in Greenville Co.
Authorities in Illinois are trying to find 35-year-old former NFL safety Sergio Brown after his...
Former NFL player Sergio Brown taken into custody in connection with his mother’s death, source says
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Gabriel Arteaga
Man facing charges following crash that killed 3-year-old in Laurens Co.
On Oct. 3, Tymeir Dial was shot and killed on East 127th Street in Cleveland. His family say...
Woman says she witnessed her son gun down his brother: ‘Turn yourself in’

Latest News

Home on Canebrake Drive where Christina Parcell was killed in October 2021.
New court docs reveal allegations of child abuse before Canebrake murder
Benjamin Elliot McCormick
Warrants: Anderson man charged in deadly DUI crash had 2 kids in car
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been charged in a DUI crash from March that...
Warrants: Anderson man charged in deadly DUI crash had 2 kids in car
Gabriel Arteaga
Man facing charges following crash that killed 3-year-old in Laurens Co.