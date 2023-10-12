Former Clemson football player Hal Davis passes away at 80

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Athletics announced that former halfback Hal Davis recently passed away at the age of 80 following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Officials said Davis played at Clemson from 1962 until 1964, where he appeared in 28 games for the Tigers.

According to officials, Davis’ was named the team’s most valuable player in 1964 as he racked up 738 all-purpose yards and accounted for 30 points. They added that his career yards-per-carry average of 5.28 still ranks in the top 15 of program history among players with at least 1,000 career rushing yards.

Officials stated that Davis is also responsible for one of the longest plays in school history, a 98-yard kickoff return touchdown against Georgia in 1962. The play is still only one of ten plays in Clemson history to cover 98 yards or more.

Funeral arrangements for Davis are available on his memorial page.

