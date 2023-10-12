Greenville community rallies in solidarity of Israel

The Greenville Community came together this morning to rally behind Israel.
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There was a show of solidarity in Greenville Thursday as the war continues half a world away in Israel.

The gathering happened at Unity Park from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and brought people from throughout the area.

“Making sure that our voices are heard and that people know that things that are happening in Israel are happening and impacting us locally, as local Jews and people are worried about their family, they’re worried about their friends,” said Anti-Defamation League Education Facilitator Arielle Nakdimon.

Over a dozen speakers took to the podium during the event, trying to put emotions into words. Those who spoke included Greenville Mayor Knox White, Rabbi Yossi Liebowitz, Former IDF Commander Gabriel Idan Romagnolo, First Baptist Greenville Pastor Matt Rollins, and other local and religious leaders.

“It was so inspiring today to have so many leaders and different members of faith groups come together to talk about justice and talk about how important it is for Israel to survive,” said Retired Rabbi Yossi Liebowitz.

At the park, it was a united feeling from a diverse crowd, which included members of the Philos Action League, a group of Christians dedicated to showing up for the Jewish community.

Several people at the rally told us they have friends and family members who are still in Israel.

“I just don’t know how people can be so evil,” said Michal Rosenblit.

Rosenblit found out about the terrorist attacks on Saturday from her husband Michael. They’re both Israeli natives living in Greenville and 48 hours later, Michael was on the front lines fighting Hamas for their country.

“For the last few days, we’re here. Hoping that he’s okay, that he’s safe, and that he will come back soon because there’s kids waiting for him here,” said Rosenblit.

