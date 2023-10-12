Greenville leaders, religious figures to gather in solidarity for Israel

Flag of Israel
Flag of Israel
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville city leaders, religious figures, local Israelis, former Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers and the community will come together to gather in solidarity for Israel on Thursday.

City officials say the gathering is in response to the terrifying assault on Israel.

Speakers will include Mayor Knox White, Rabbi Yossi Liebowitz, retired Rabbi at Congregation Bnai Israel in Spartanburg for 20 years, Pastor Matt Rollins of First Baptist Greenville, Steve Morgan of the Atlantic Institute, Gabriel Idan Romagnolo and former IDF Commander and many others.

The event will take place at Unity Park starting at 11 a.m. rain or shine.

