“It doesn’t make sense,”: Mother seeking justice after son’s suicide linked to brain injury

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia mother is seeking justice for her son, who died shortly after an alleged brutal assault outside of a bar in Greenville, S.C.

28-year-old Cortland Whitaker died on Oct. 1 due to suicide, a little over a month after he was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury.

His family believes the traumatic brain injury (TBI) was the result of a beating by security guards outside of the On Roxx Bar in downtown Greenville.

The Greenville Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident. So far one arrest has been made but Whitaker’s mother wants upgraded charges against the security guards as she believes they are the true cause of her son’s death.

“I don’t think that I’ve grasped how my life is being impacted or how it’s going to change,” said Summer Lee, Cortland Whitaker’s mother.

Summer Lee said on the night of Aug. 14 her son went to On the Roxx Bar with his friends where he was brutally beaten by two bouncers working security outside.

Whitaker’s friends told her the issue started when Cortland went outside to get some air and for some unknown reason, the guards pinned him on the ground.

“Cortland was a very positive person. He loved his friends, he loved life, he loved his family, he had everything to gain. It doesn’t make sense,” recalled Lee.

Lee was told that her son received three heavy blows to the head including a running start kick to the head by a security guard wearing tactical combat boots. The kick was so hard that Lee says it knocked her son out for five minutes. Official details of the assault were not documented by the Greenville police in the incident report, but the report does confirm an officer responded to a quote “unconscious person” outside of the bar.

“And when they got to the door to try and help him, one of the officers had bragged to his friend not knowing it was his friend that he bounced his head upside the walk like it was a basketball,” she said.

Lee says everything about her son changed following that night.

“To hear from his friends how he’s changed since the attack. Not only was it visible but you could hear it,” said Whitaker’s mother.

Lee said Whitaker had become depressed.

She sent WIS Whitaker’s medical records which showed a doctor noted a concussion just three days after the attack.

“Any blow to the head should be taken seriously,” said the Lead Veteran Outreach Coordinator with the Emory Healthcare Veterans Program Shaun Lewis.

Lewis said a concussion falls in line with a traumatic brain injury also known as a TBI.

“Veterans and service members who experience TBI have a two to three times greater risk of being diagnosed with depression,” stated Lewis.

Lewis said veterans who are diagnosed with a TBI also have a higher risk of committing suicide, but those risks aren’t just for veterans but anybody who is diagnosed with TBI.

Lee has since started a petition calling for the Greenville County solicitor to upgrade the charges to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and for the other security guard to be charged. As of Wednesday, more than two thousand people have signed the petition with a goal of five thousand.

