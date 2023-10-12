Music video from Greenville firefighters reminds people to ‘stand by your pan’ while cooking

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville City Fire Department recently found a creative way to remind people how to stay safe while cooking in the kitchen.

The department posted a music video to social media Monday reminding people that you should “Stand by your Pan” while cooking on the stove.

The post also pointed out that half of all house fires start in the kitchen. Those interested in seeing the full music video and more fire safety tips can visit the department’s Linkedin.

