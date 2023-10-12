Music video from Greenville firefighters reminds people to ‘stand by your pan’ while cooking

generic fire truck
generic fire truck(WOWT)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville City Fire Department recently found a creative way to remind people how to stay safe while cooking in the kitchen.

The department posted a music video to social media Monday reminding people that you should “Stand by your Pan” while cooking on the stove.

The post also pointed out that half of all house fires start in the kitchen. Those interested in seeing the full music video and more fire safety tips can visit the department’s Linkedin.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials investigating missing plane in Greenville Co.
FAA investigating after plane in Greenville Co. remains missing
Body of missing kayaker found in Lake Jocassee identified
Body of missing kayaker found in Lake Jocassee identified
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
(MGN graphic)
AG: Upstate power-of-attorney charged with exploiting vulnerable adult
Authorities in Illinois are trying to find 35-year-old former NFL safety Sergio Brown after his...
Former NFL player Sergio Brown taken into custody in connection with his mother’s death, source says

Latest News

Jeremy Leonard
Missing nonverbal autistic child found safe in Laurens Co.
Georgia Chavez
Deputies searching for runaway teenager from Anderson County
Last Flight from Israel
Last Flight from Israel
Daron Collins Bond Revocation Motion
Daron Collins Bond Revocation Motion