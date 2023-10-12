New court docs reveal allegations of child abuse before Canebrake murder

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - FOX Carolina is investigating a shocking allegation of child abuse involving the daughter of a Greer woman who was murdered and whose fiancé was charged for having child sexual abuse material.

In October 2021, Christina Parcell was found dead with dozens of stab wounds in her home on Canebrake Drive in Greer. While deputies investigated her death, they say they found images of child sexual abuse on her fiancé's electronic devices.

At the time, Parcell was in a heated custody battle with her daughter’s father John Mello. He was charged with violating custody by taking his daughter with him to Italy.

Most recently he was charged with harassing Parcell in the months leading up to her death.

New court documents FOX Carolina News obtained today allege Mello took his daughter out of the country to protect her from abuse after law enforcement failed to act.

The motion, filed by Mello’s defense attorneys, says Mello “left the United States with [child’s initials] to protect his daughter from sexual assault. It goes on to say this was after Mello “reported an allegation of sexual assault to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

That investigation did not result in any charges.

We confirmed with the sheriff’s office a report about child abuse was made corresponding to the same case number mentioned in the filing.

The filing also said an investigator “formed a personal relationship with Christina Parcell.” Then, it says, the investigator turned around and charged Mello with harassment.

We checked online court records and verified the same investigator Mello says had a relationship with Parcell, arrested him for harassment in 2018. However, the case was dismissed.

Next the motion says three years later the same investigator was brought in when Parcell was killed to investigate child pornography found on Parcell’s fiancé's devices.

After that discovery, Bradly Post was arrested on multiple charges of exploitation of a minor

We verified that the investigator is on the arrest warrants for Post.

Mello also says in the motion the investigator was brought in again this year and worked the case that resulted in his latest harassment charges.

We asked the sheriff’s office and verified this investigator was a part of that investigation, too.

This all comes as Mello’s defense team is pushing for a trial in the custody case by the end of the year, but as of right now a court date has not been set.

