Next rain chance is around the corner, cooler weather, too

FOX Carolina's Katherine Noel has the latest on your Thursday forecast.
By Chrissy Kohler, Katherine Noël and Bryan Bachman
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The rain is gone and skies clear through the rest of Thursday. But our next rain chance returns by Friday evening.

We woke up to much needed rain Thursday morning, but the rain has moved out and the sky gradually clears through the afternoon. Temperatures warm to the upper 60s to mid 70s for highs. It’s clear overnight with lows in the upper 40s to the low 50s.

A lot of spots across the Western Carolinas picked up a fourth to a half an inch of much needed rain. It had been 25 days since we had measurable rain at GSP.

Although, the rain is not enough to bust the drought, it is helpful as the rain deficit continues to build this fall. We currently have only gotten about a third to a fifth of the normal rainfall for the fall. The latest drought monitor shows worsening conditions across the area with almost all of the Western Carolinas in a low to moderate drought.

Another chance for rain returns Friday into Saturday. Most of the day Friday is dry with increasing cloud cover. Spotty showers start to move into the area during the evening with radar coverage picking up overnight. Spotty moderate to heavy rain moves through the area overnight, starting to die down Saturday morning. A few isolated showers are possible between 6 AM and 10 AM on Saturday but we dry out the rest of the day.

Cooler air returns behind the cold front, with temperatures this weekend once again dropping to below normal. Highs tumble from the mid 70s on Saturday to the upper 60s in the Upstate and the mid 70s on Saturday to the mid 50s in the mountains.

The cooler temperatures linger into the early part of next week.

