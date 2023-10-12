Suspect charged following series of car break-ins in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect was recently taken into custody after deputies investigated a series of car break-ins.

Deputies said the break-ins happened over the past few weeks and primarily targeted vehicles parked at apartment complexes.

According to deputies, they encountered the suspect, 21-year-old Rashid Mack from Moore, SC, acting suspiciously and searched his vehicle, where they found a credit card linked to one of the break-ins. They added that they also found tools to break car windows in his car.

Deputies stated that video footage and further investigation linked Mack’s vehicle to several other cases.

During questioning, Mack reportedly admitted that he was involved in incidents throughout Spartanburg County. He was taken into custody on September 27 and given multiple charges, including sixteen counts of Breaking into a Motor Vehicle.

