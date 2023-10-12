USPS shipping and mailing deadlines for Christmas 2023 released

A blue USPS mail collection box.
A blue USPS mail collection box.(MGN)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re ready to start thinking about the holidays, the U.S. Postal Service released deadlines about when you should send presents this year so they arrive by Dec. 25.

This year, USPS is offering Ground Advantage as a new 2-to-5-business-day shipping option. The Postal Service said it will not have a peak surcharge this holiday season.

2023 USPS Holiday Shipping and Mailing Deadlines

Within the Lower 48 (excludes Alaska and Hawaii)
  • USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16
  • First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) — Dec. 16
  • Priority Mail — Dec. 18
  • Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20
Alaska
  • USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16
  • First-Class Mail — Dec. 16
  • Priority Mail — Dec. 18
  • Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20
Hawaii
  • USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16
  • First-Class Mail — Dec. 16
  • Priority Mail — Dec. 16
  • Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20
Air/Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO), Diplomatic Post Office (DPO)
  • USPS Ground Advantage — Nov. 6
  • First-Class Mail — Dec. 9
  • Priority Mail — Dec. 9
  • Priority Mail Express Military Service — Dec. 15*

* PMEMS not available for APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 093

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials investigating missing plane in Greenville Co.
FAA investigating after reports of possible missing plane in Greenville Co.
Authorities in Illinois are trying to find 35-year-old former NFL safety Sergio Brown after his...
Former NFL player Sergio Brown taken into custody in connection with his mother’s death, source says
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
On Oct. 3, Tymeir Dial was shot and killed on East 127th Street in Cleveland. His family say...
Woman says she witnessed her son gun down his brother: ‘Turn yourself in’
Gabriel Arteaga
Man facing charges following crash that killed 3-year-old in Laurens Co.

Latest News

What's for dinner? Chicken corn chowder
What's for dinner? Chicken corn chowder
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates
Greenville community gathers in solidarity for Israel.
Greenville leaders, religious figures gather in solidarity for Israel
Greenville leaders, religious figures gather in solidarity for Israel
Greenville leaders, religious figures gather in solidarity for Israel
$1.765 billion Powerball jackpot goes to lucky lottery player in California
$1.765 billion Powerball jackpot goes to lucky lottery player in California