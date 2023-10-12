Warrants: Anderson man charged in deadly DUI crash had 2 kids in car

Benjamin Elliot McCormick
Benjamin Elliot McCormick(Anderson County Detention Center)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been charged in a DUI crash from March that left one woman dead.

Around 4 p.m. on March 5, Benjamin Elliot McCormick was under the influence of alcohol when he crossed over the center line along Concord Road and hit 29-year-old Morgan Horne head-on. He had a blood alcohol level (BAC) of 0.16.

According to arrest warrants, Horne sadly passed away and another victim received a broken shoulder and broken arm.

Officials mentioned that McCormick had a 7-year-old child and another under the age of one in his car at the time of the crash.

Arrest warrants said McCormick was charged on Oct. 9 with two counts of felony driving under the influence, great bodily injury results, felony driving under the influence, death results and child endangerment, commit certain vehicular offenses with minor in vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said McCormick had a bond set for the following:

  • $25,000 surety bond for the child endangerment charge.
  • $15,000 surety bond for one count of the DUI great bodily injury charge.
  • $15,000 surety bond for the second county of DUI great bodily injury charge.
  • No bond was set for the DUI resulting in death charge.

