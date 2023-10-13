Deputies: 5 charged in largest fentanyl bust in history of Buncombe Co.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said five people have been charged following the largest fentanyl seizure in the history of the county.

According to the sheriff’s office, three search warrants were executed on Oct. 11 at an apartment on Eastview Circle, an apartment on Hendersonville Road and a storage unit on Sardis Road. Five pounds of fentanyl was seized and 59 criminal charges were filed.

This months long investigation was led by the Sheriff’s Office Illegal Gun Reduction and Narcotics Task Force (IGRANT) unit with the assistance of the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit (HSNU), the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF), NC Probation and Parole, the Asheville Police Department, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and numerous other divisions and units from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

(left to right) Tucker, Ridener and Burt. (Not pictured: Graham and Webber) (Buncombe County Detention Center)

Here’s a list of evidence that was seized during the search warrants:

Fentanyl 2282.4 grams (5.03 pounds)

Methamphetamine 667.1 grams (1.47 pounds)

Heroin (black tar) 977.5 grams (2.15 pounds)

Miscellaneous pills (approximately 2500)

Cocaine 31.6 grams

Suboxone 88 dosage units

Taurus semi-automatic handgun

Numerous cellular devices

Numerous items of drug paraphernalia

The following individuals were charged.

Shabazz Nygel Tucker is charged with:

(2 counts) Trafficking fentanyl

(2 counts) Conspiracy to traffick fentanyl

(2 counts) Trafficking heroin/opium

(2 counts) Conspiracy to traffick heroin/opium

(2 counts) Trafficking methamphetamine

(2 counts) Conspiracy to traffick methamphetamine

Trafficking cocaine

Conspiracy to traffick cocaine

(2 counts) PWIMSD schedule III

Sophia Hope Ridener is charged with:

Trafficking fentanyl

Conspiracy to traffick fentanyl

Trafficking heroin/opium

Conspiracy to traffick heroin/opium

Trafficking methamphetamine

Conspiracy to traffick methamphetamine

Trafficking cocaine

Conspiracy to traffick cocaine

PWIMSD schedule III

Sequoyah Lashay Burt is charged with:

(2 counts) Trafficking fentanyl

(2 counts) Conspiracy to traffick fentanyl

(2 counts) Trafficking heroin/opium

(2 counts) Conspiracy to Traffick heroin/opium

(2 counts) Trafficking methamphetamine

(2 counts) Conspiracy to traffick methamphetamine

Trafficking cocaine

Conspiracy to traffick cocaine

(2 counts) PWIMSD schedule III

Terry Anthony Graham Jr. is charged with:

Trafficking fentanyl

Conspiracy to traffick fentanyl

Trafficking heroin/opium

Conspiracy to traffick heroin/opium

Trafficking methamphetamine

Conspiracy to traffick methamphetamine

Trafficking cocaine

Conspiracy to traffick cocaine

PWIMSD schedule III

Keiana Taliyah Webber is charged with:

Trafficking fentanyl

Conspiracy to traffick fentanyl

Trafficking heroin/opium

Conspiracy to Traffick heroin/opium

Trafficking methamphetamine

Conspiracy to traffick methamphetamine

Trafficking cocaine

Conspiracy to traffick cocaine

PWIMSD schedule III

According to the DEA, a two milligram dose of Fentanyl could be lethal. This seizure of 5.03 pounds of Fentanyl equates to 1,141,200 lethal doses have now been removed from our community.

