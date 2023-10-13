Deputies: 5 charged in largest fentanyl bust in history of Buncombe Co.

Deputies: 5 charged in largest fentanyl seizure in history of Buncombe Co.
Deputies: 5 charged in largest fentanyl seizure in history of Buncombe Co.(Buncombe County Detention Center)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said five people have been charged following the largest fentanyl seizure in the history of the county.

According to the sheriff’s office, three search warrants were executed on Oct. 11 at an apartment on Eastview Circle, an apartment on Hendersonville Road and a storage unit on Sardis Road. Five pounds of fentanyl was seized and 59 criminal charges were filed.

This months long investigation was led by the Sheriff’s Office Illegal Gun Reduction and Narcotics Task Force (IGRANT) unit with the assistance of the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit (HSNU), the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF), NC Probation and Parole, the Asheville Police Department, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and numerous other divisions and units from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

(left to right) Tucker, Ridener and Burt. (Not pictured: Graham and Webber)
(left to right) Tucker, Ridener and Burt. (Not pictured: Graham and Webber)(Buncombe County Detention Center)

Here’s a list of evidence that was seized during the search warrants:

  • Fentanyl 2282.4 grams (5.03 pounds)
  • Methamphetamine 667.1 grams (1.47 pounds)
  • Heroin (black tar) 977.5 grams (2.15 pounds)
  • Miscellaneous pills (approximately 2500)
  • Cocaine 31.6 grams
  • Suboxone 88 dosage units
  • Taurus semi-automatic handgun
  • Numerous cellular devices
  • Numerous items of drug paraphernalia

The following individuals were charged.

Shabazz Nygel Tucker is charged with:

  • (2 counts) Trafficking fentanyl
  • (2 counts) Conspiracy to traffick fentanyl
  • (2 counts) Trafficking heroin/opium
  • (2 counts) Conspiracy to traffick heroin/opium
  • (2 counts) Trafficking methamphetamine
  • (2 counts) Conspiracy to traffick methamphetamine
  • Trafficking cocaine
  • Conspiracy to traffick cocaine
  • (2 counts) PWIMSD schedule III

Sophia Hope Ridener is charged with:

  • Trafficking fentanyl
  • Conspiracy to traffick fentanyl
  • Trafficking heroin/opium
  • Conspiracy to traffick heroin/opium
  • Trafficking methamphetamine
  • Conspiracy to traffick methamphetamine
  • Trafficking cocaine
  • Conspiracy to traffick cocaine
  • PWIMSD schedule III

Sequoyah Lashay Burt is charged with:

  • (2 counts) Trafficking fentanyl
  • (2 counts) Conspiracy to traffick fentanyl
  • (2 counts) Trafficking heroin/opium
  • (2 counts) Conspiracy to Traffick heroin/opium
  • (2 counts) Trafficking methamphetamine
  • (2 counts) Conspiracy to traffick methamphetamine
  • Trafficking cocaine
  • Conspiracy to traffick cocaine
  • (2 counts) PWIMSD schedule III

Terry Anthony Graham Jr. is charged with:

  • Trafficking fentanyl
  • Conspiracy to traffick fentanyl
  • Trafficking heroin/opium
  • Conspiracy to traffick heroin/opium
  • Trafficking methamphetamine
  • Conspiracy to traffick methamphetamine
  • Trafficking cocaine
  • Conspiracy to traffick cocaine
  • PWIMSD schedule III

Keiana Taliyah Webber is charged with:

  • Trafficking fentanyl
  • Conspiracy to traffick fentanyl
  • Trafficking heroin/opium
  • Conspiracy to Traffick heroin/opium
  • Trafficking methamphetamine
  • Conspiracy to traffick methamphetamine
  • Trafficking cocaine
  • Conspiracy to traffick cocaine
  • PWIMSD schedule III

According to the DEA, a two milligram dose of Fentanyl could be lethal. This seizure of 5.03 pounds of Fentanyl equates to 1,141,200 lethal doses have now been removed from our community.

MORE NEWS: Scarecrow contest brings the Wizard of Oz to life

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Check your tickets: 5 winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina
Will Ferrell made a guest appearance as a DJ at a USC frat party.
Will Ferrell spotted DJing at USC frat party during parents weekend
Benjamin Elliot McCormick
Warrants: Anderson man charged in deadly DUI crash had 2 kids in car
Bob Busson of Daytona Beach, Fla., bought Powerball tickets at the Curtice Carryout Monday,...
$1.765 billion Powerball jackpot goes to a player who bought a ticket in a California mountain town
Salena understood her neighbor's request and decided to take down the display.
Woman takes down Halloween casket display after learning neighbor has lung cancer: ‘Kindness is free’

Latest News

Scarecrow contest in Travelers Rest
Scarecrow contest brings the Wizard of Oz to life
Yellowbobbypins art camp
Upstate art camp teaches kids art appreciation
FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details.
Yellowbobbypins art camp
Fred Hopkins
Fred Hopkins pleads guilty to killing Florence County officers in 2018 ambush