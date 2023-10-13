Deputies: 5 charged in largest fentanyl bust in history of Buncombe Co.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said five people have been charged following the largest fentanyl seizure in the history of the county.
According to the sheriff’s office, three search warrants were executed on Oct. 11 at an apartment on Eastview Circle, an apartment on Hendersonville Road and a storage unit on Sardis Road. Five pounds of fentanyl was seized and 59 criminal charges were filed.
This months long investigation was led by the Sheriff’s Office Illegal Gun Reduction and Narcotics Task Force (IGRANT) unit with the assistance of the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit (HSNU), the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF), NC Probation and Parole, the Asheville Police Department, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and numerous other divisions and units from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.
Here’s a list of evidence that was seized during the search warrants:
- Fentanyl 2282.4 grams (5.03 pounds)
- Methamphetamine 667.1 grams (1.47 pounds)
- Heroin (black tar) 977.5 grams (2.15 pounds)
- Miscellaneous pills (approximately 2500)
- Cocaine 31.6 grams
- Suboxone 88 dosage units
- Taurus semi-automatic handgun
- Numerous cellular devices
- Numerous items of drug paraphernalia
The following individuals were charged.
Shabazz Nygel Tucker is charged with:
- (2 counts) Trafficking fentanyl
- (2 counts) Conspiracy to traffick fentanyl
- (2 counts) Trafficking heroin/opium
- (2 counts) Conspiracy to traffick heroin/opium
- (2 counts) Trafficking methamphetamine
- (2 counts) Conspiracy to traffick methamphetamine
- Trafficking cocaine
- Conspiracy to traffick cocaine
- (2 counts) PWIMSD schedule III
Sophia Hope Ridener is charged with:
- Trafficking fentanyl
- Conspiracy to traffick fentanyl
- Trafficking heroin/opium
- Conspiracy to traffick heroin/opium
- Trafficking methamphetamine
- Conspiracy to traffick methamphetamine
- Trafficking cocaine
- Conspiracy to traffick cocaine
- PWIMSD schedule III
Sequoyah Lashay Burt is charged with:
- (2 counts) Trafficking fentanyl
- (2 counts) Conspiracy to traffick fentanyl
- (2 counts) Trafficking heroin/opium
- (2 counts) Conspiracy to Traffick heroin/opium
- (2 counts) Trafficking methamphetamine
- (2 counts) Conspiracy to traffick methamphetamine
- Trafficking cocaine
- Conspiracy to traffick cocaine
- (2 counts) PWIMSD schedule III
Terry Anthony Graham Jr. is charged with:
- Trafficking fentanyl
- Conspiracy to traffick fentanyl
- Trafficking heroin/opium
- Conspiracy to traffick heroin/opium
- Trafficking methamphetamine
- Conspiracy to traffick methamphetamine
- Trafficking cocaine
- Conspiracy to traffick cocaine
- PWIMSD schedule III
Keiana Taliyah Webber is charged with:
- Trafficking fentanyl
- Conspiracy to traffick fentanyl
- Trafficking heroin/opium
- Conspiracy to Traffick heroin/opium
- Trafficking methamphetamine
- Conspiracy to traffick methamphetamine
- Trafficking cocaine
- Conspiracy to traffick cocaine
- PWIMSD schedule III
According to the DEA, a two milligram dose of Fentanyl could be lethal. This seizure of 5.03 pounds of Fentanyl equates to 1,141,200 lethal doses have now been removed from our community.
