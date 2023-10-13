Deputies searching for missing woman from Anderson Co.
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Natasha Webb, a missing woman last seen earlier this month.
Deputies said Webb was last seen on October 4 in the Homeland Park area.
Anyone with information regarding Webb is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 and reference case # 2023-13697. People can also submit tips anonymously online at www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.
