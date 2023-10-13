Deputies searching for missing woman from Anderson Co.

Natasha Webb
Natasha Webb(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Natasha Webb, a missing woman last seen earlier this month.

Deputies said Webb was last seen on October 4 in the Homeland Park area.

Anyone with information regarding Webb is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 and reference case # 2023-13697. People can also submit tips anonymously online at www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Check your tickets: 5 winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina
Will Ferrell made a guest appearance as a DJ at a USC frat party.
Will Ferrell spotted DJing at USC frat party during parents weekend
Benjamin Elliot McCormick
Warrants: Anderson man charged in deadly DUI crash had 2 kids in car
Bob Busson of Daytona Beach, Fla., bought Powerball tickets at the Curtice Carryout Monday,...
$1.765 billion Powerball jackpot goes to a player who bought a ticket in a California mountain town
Salena understood her neighbor's request and decided to take down the display.
Woman takes down Halloween casket display after learning neighbor has lung cancer: ‘Kindness is free’

Latest News

Vehicles that police are seeking to identify after a fatal hit-and-run crash in Brevard on Oct....
Officials seek to identify drivers after deadly hit-and-run in Brevard
The Roundtable discussion happened at on Friday 10:30 a.m. at the Columbia Chamber of Commerce.
Sen. Graham on Hamas: ‘They want rage, I want prayer’
George Stevens
Suspect wanted by FBI arrested after gunfire in Upstate
After a roundtable meeting about the situation in Israel, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC)...
Sen. Lindsey Graham calls for prayer as war in Israel continues