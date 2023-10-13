Deputies searching for missing woman from Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Natasha Webb, a missing woman last seen earlier this month.

Deputies said Webb was last seen on October 4 in the Homeland Park area.

Anyone with information regarding Webb is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 and reference case # 2023-13697. People can also submit tips anonymously online at www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.