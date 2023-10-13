Haywood Co. man receives over $200,000 following lottery win

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that a Haywood County man recently won over $200,000 from a ticket bought in Chandler.

Officials said the man bought the Quick Pick ticket from Samir’s on Wiggins Road in Candler.

According to officials, his ticket matched all five numbers to win the jackpot during the September 20 drawing. They added that the odds of matching the numbers on all five balls are 1 in 962,598.

Officials stated that after federal and state tax withholdings, the man took home $194,848.

