Haywood Co. man receives over $200,000 following lottery win

Lottery generic
Lottery generic(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that a Haywood County man recently won over $200,000 from a ticket bought in Chandler.

Officials said the man bought the Quick Pick ticket from Samir’s on Wiggins Road in Candler.

According to officials, his ticket matched all five numbers to win the jackpot during the September 20 drawing. They added that the odds of matching the numbers on all five balls are 1 in 962,598.

Officials stated that after federal and state tax withholdings, the man took home $194,848.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Check your tickets: 5 winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina
Will Ferrell made a guest appearance as a DJ at a USC frat party.
Will Ferrell spotted DJing at USC frat party during parents weekend
Benjamin Elliot McCormick
Warrants: Anderson man charged in deadly DUI crash had 2 kids in car
Bob Busson of Daytona Beach, Fla., bought Powerball tickets at the Curtice Carryout Monday,...
$1.765 billion Powerball jackpot goes to a player who bought a ticket in a California mountain town
Salena understood her neighbor's request and decided to take down the display.
Woman takes down Halloween casket display after learning neighbor has lung cancer: ‘Kindness is free’

Latest News

Natasha Webb
Deputies searching for missing woman from Anderson Co.
Vehicles that police are seeking to identify after a fatal hit-and-run crash in Brevard on Oct....
Officials seek to identify drivers after deadly hit-and-run in Brevard
The Roundtable discussion happened at on Friday 10:30 a.m. at the Columbia Chamber of Commerce.
Sen. Graham on Hamas: ‘They want rage, I want prayer’
George Stevens
Suspect wanted by FBI arrested after gunfire in Upstate
After a roundtable meeting about the situation in Israel, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC)...
Sen. Lindsey Graham calls for prayer as war in Israel continues