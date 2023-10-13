Hillcrest football coach changes direction of dreams

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In just his first year on the job, Hillcrest Football Head Coach Bennett Swygert has led his team to a 7-0 record, which might lead you to think he puts all his effort into his work. However, it’s actually a better balance between football and family that’s been the key to his football success and his happiness.

Swygert is 41, and his life has been centered around football for at least three-quarters of it. That includes a couple years as a quarterback at South Carolina.

“Unfortunately, I can tell you, I threw a touchdown against Clemson,” Swygert said about his time as a Gamecock quarterback. “It just happened to be in the worst blowout in series history, 63-17, so I can’t really talk about that too much.”

Swygert can talk about other details of his football life, which started as a ball boy while his dad was coaching Berkley High School’s team and evolved into Swygert winning a state title during his time as quarterback for Summerville High School.

Then he graduated to South Carolina, where his first play as a Gamecock was a touchdown.

“I had some mop-up duty against Georgia. I played well enough for my stat line to hit SportsCenter, and that was it for me,” he said. “Da-da-da, da-da-da, and I’m there. So it was a pretty amazing experience.”

Swygert had more amazing football experiences. He later transferred away from South Carolina and became the starting quarterback at Western Carolina. Since then, he’s had a 15-year coaching career. Swygert is just a couple years removed from winning back-to-back conference titles as Offensive Coordinator for South Carolina State. He also defeated Deion Sanders’ Jackson State team to win the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) national championship, also known as the Celebration Bowl.

FOX Carolina asked Swygert why he would leave a situation like that.

“My last year at South Carolina State, we only won 3 games, and Coach Pough called me in and let me go,” Swygert said. “And I was like, ‘Oh goodness. It’s time to start thinking about what’s next.’”

What was next was talking with his wife, Lindsey, about what was best for their family with an emphasis on their daughters, 6-year-old Skylar and 4-year-old Harper.

“There were days on Sundays when he would come home (during Swygert’s time at South Carolina State), and she (Skylar) would run to the driveway screaming. ‘Daddy, where are you going, daddy, please don’t,’” Lindsey said. “Or he would go on Tuesday night to put his bag in the car for the next morning when he’d get up, and she’d go run and say, ‘Daddy, don’t leave, don’t leave.’”

But now, when he’s putting his bag in the car leaving Hillcrest football practice, Bennett Swygert is coming home. Skylar and Harper run to the door to greet him at his family’s new house in Simpsonville.

A year ago, he spent a grueling season as a college assistant on buses on the road for days. He was sleeping on an air mattress in his coaching office for half the week and getting to know his daughters through FaceTime. But with his new gig, Swygert is home every night.

“My wife was almost like a single mother during the season,” Swygert said. “There’s nothing like coming home and them (his daughters) racing out. One on one leg and one on the other. It’s really a blessing.”

Swygert said getting to spend more time with Skylar and Harper has really affected him as a coach and person.

“There is no doubt they have softened me up instantly,” he said. “God knew what he was doing when he gave me two girls because I look at it, me and my wife joke all the time, I feel like I have hundreds of sons.”

Swygert treats his daughters and his ‘sons,’ with the same care and infectious enthusiasm.

“You go girl, you did so good!” Swygert said after a custom handshake with his four-year-old.

He spoke about how he feels his situation has turned out after putting his college playing and coaching days behind him.

“It may be a career setback if you will, but I’m not sure I’ve ever been happier,” he said.

Coach Swygert calls his wife Lindsey a warrior for keeping the family together while he was following his college coaching dream, and now his dream is headed in the direction of family.

