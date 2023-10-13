Multiple agencies investigating after explosion from ‘homemade device’ injures 1

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office announced that multiple agencies are investigating after a homemade device exploded and injured one person on Friday.

Deputies said they responded to a location along Furman L Fendley Highway at around 12:15 p.m. after someone reported an explosion.

According to deputies, they arrived at the scene, evacuated everyone from the residence and sent one victim to the hospital with injuries. Deputies then secured the scene and asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for assistance.

Deputies stated that they took several items from the scene, including a homemade device that caused the explosion.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as officials give new details.

