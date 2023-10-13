Newberry deputies continue search for wanted man

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public to help find a wanted person for...
The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public to help find James Robert Peterson, who is a wanted person for attempted burglary.(WIS News 10)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a wanted man in connection with an attempted burglary.

Deputies said they believe the suspect, James Robert Peterson, may have gotten a ride from someone he knows and is now outside the area of Newberry. Deputies are in the area of Gravel Road and Ira Kinard Road, in search of Peterson.

Authorities have described Peterson as a male with brown hair, and green eyes, weighing 150 pounds, and a height of 6′0. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light-colored T-shirt.

Anyone with information on Peterson’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 immediately.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Check your tickets: 5 winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina
Will Ferrell made a guest appearance as a DJ at a USC frat party.
Will Ferrell spotted DJing at USC frat party during parents weekend
Benjamin Elliot McCormick
Warrants: Anderson man charged in deadly DUI crash had 2 kids in car
Bob Busson of Daytona Beach, Fla., bought Powerball tickets at the Curtice Carryout Monday,...
$1.765 billion Powerball jackpot goes to a player who bought a ticket in a California mountain town
Salena understood her neighbor's request and decided to take down the display.
Woman takes down Halloween casket display after learning neighbor has lung cancer: ‘Kindness is free’

Latest News

After a roundtable meeting about the situation in Israel, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC)...
Sen. Lindsey Graham calls for prayer as war in Israel continues
Suspect charged following series of car break-ins in Spartanburg County
Suspect charged following series of car break-ins in Spartanburg County
Upstate org. providing hope and healing to people with addiction
Upstate org. providing hope and healing to people with addiction
Fine Arts Friday: Arsenic and Old Lace
Fine Arts Friday: Arsenic and Old Lace
Former Clemson football player Hal Davis passes away at 80
Former Clemson football player Hal Davis passes away at 80