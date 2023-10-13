North Carolina high school and middle schools disrupted by threats of violence over two weeks

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Continuing threats of violence against two schools in Lexington, NC, have prompted school officials and police to work together to investigate and respond to the threats, and have led to charges against three juveniles.

According to Lexington Police, over the last ten days six separate threats of violence against Lexington Senior High School and Lexington Middle School have been posted to various social media platforms.

“Lexington Police Department school resource officers have worked closely with school staff to decide the best course of action for each event, prioritizing the safety of all students and staff. Lexington Police Department detectives also continue conducting extensive investigations into all reported threats,” Lexington Police wrote in a press release.

In recent days, detectives have identified and charged a 14-year-old student at Lexington Senior High School with felony communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property. This was related to a Lexington Senior High School threat on October 4, according to police.

Since then, detectives say they have also identified and charged two other juveniles for two other incidents where threats were made.

A 15-year-old Lexington Senior High School student has now been charged with felony communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property related to a threat made towards Lexington Senior High School on October 9. A 14-year-old student at Lexington Middle School has now been charged with felony communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property and two additional counts of misdemeanor communicating threats to individuals related to a threat made towards Lexington Middle School and two staff members on October 10.

“As said previously, we take all circumstances of threats on our educational campuses very seriously. Our students don’t deserve to live in fear nor continue to have their school days disrupted. We ask that all community members join in with Lexington City Schools and Lexington Police Department in our efforts to stop this from happening. Be aware of what children are doing on social media,” police said.

Police are asking that residents share any concerning information with school administrators and school resource officers. Calls can also be made to 911 to report information anonymously to Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.

