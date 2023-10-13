Officials seek to identify drivers after deadly hit-and-run in Brevard

BREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Brevard Police Department and the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information about a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on Oct. 3.

The victim, 50-year-old Roy Lee Waters, was struck on Asheville Highway near Chestnut Street. He passed away days later at the hospital.

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle is a gray or dark silver SUV, possibly a 2011 or 2012 Dodge Durango. The vehicle likely has front-end damage.

They are also seeking to identify the driver of a white van that was caught on surveillance footage behind the SUV and may have witnessed the collision.

Anyone with information about either of the vehicles or their drivers is asked to contact the Brevard Police Department Detective Ronnie Bickford at 828-883-2212 or Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office Detective Stoney Gonce at 828-884-3168.

