Scarecrow contest brings the Wizard of Oz to life

Travelers Rest, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -Downtown Travelers Rest is celebrating the fall season by transforming into the land of Oz. Scarecrow dressed like some of out favorite characters are taking over the town.

But one thing is for sure, it wasn’t a tornado or the wicked witch from the East that brought the Dorothy look alike scarecrow and her friends into town. Communications and Events Direct Beth Sicignano knows exactly how they got to town.

“So, it was kind of just a random pick. We decided to go with the Wizard of Oz because there are so many different options,” Sicignano said.

Options that residents of Travelers rest will get tp vote on for the annual Scarecrow contest. Sicignano said this contest helps give the small town its charm.

“It really creates a family environment. Families get together, communities get together and make their scarecrows. They share it on their social, it’s really a big fun thing for all of our residents and our visitors to enjoy.

You can vote for your favorite scarecrow online or you can click your heels three times and end up in Travelers Rest to vote in person.

“The second option is to look for a pumpkin in the windows of shops. Our shops that are participating have ballot boxes so people can walk downtown and look for that pumpkin, shop around and cast your vote.

The last day to vote in Nov. 25.

