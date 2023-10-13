Scarecrow contest brings the Wizard of Oz to life

FOX Carolina's Michaela Leggett has the details.
By Michaela Leggett
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Travelers Rest, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -Downtown Travelers Rest is celebrating the fall season by transforming into the land of Oz. Scarecrow dressed like some of out favorite characters are taking over the town.

But one thing is for sure, it wasn’t a tornado or the wicked witch from the East that brought the Dorothy look alike scarecrow and her friends into town. Communications and Events Direct Beth Sicignano knows exactly how they got to town.

“So, it was kind of just a random pick. We decided to go with the Wizard of Oz because there are so many different options,” Sicignano said.

Options that residents of Travelers rest will get tp vote on for the annual Scarecrow contest. Sicignano said this contest helps give the small town its charm.

“It really creates a family environment. Families get together, communities get together and make their scarecrows. They share it on their social, it’s really a big fun thing for all of our residents and our visitors to enjoy.

You can vote for your favorite scarecrow online or you can click your heels three times and end up in Travelers Rest to vote in person.

“The second option is to look for a pumpkin in the windows of shops. Our shops that are participating have ballot boxes so people can walk downtown and look for that pumpkin, shop around and cast your vote.

The last day to vote in Nov. 25.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Check your tickets: 5 winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina
Bob Busson of Daytona Beach, Fla., bought Powerball tickets at the Curtice Carryout Monday,...
$1.765 billion Powerball jackpot goes to a player who bought a ticket in a California mountain town
Benjamin Elliot McCormick
Warrants: Anderson man charged in deadly DUI crash had 2 kids in car
Will Ferrell made a guest appearance as a DJ at a USC frat party.
Will Ferrell spotted DJing at USC frat party during parents weekend
Salena understood her neighbor's request and decided to take down the display.
Woman takes down Halloween casket display after learning neighbor has lung cancer: ‘Kindness is free’

Latest News

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find missing teen last seen in Greenville Co.
Count Chris: 10/13
Count Chris: 10/13
The United Campus Workers union of South Carolina is set to hold a “speak-out” to call for...
University workers organize to demand living wage
Scarecrow contest in Travelers Rest
Scarecrow contest in Travelers Rest
Yellowbobbypins art camp
Yellowbobbypins art camp