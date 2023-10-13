Bus driver fired for allegedly drinking on the job: ‘It was a mistake’

By News 12 Long Island
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SMITHTOWN, N.Y. (News 12 Long Island) - A bus driver in Smithtown, New York, was fired for allegedly drinking an alcoholic beverage while driving students home from school.

In an emotional interview, Amal Hanna said it was all a big misunderstanding.

When heading out to work Wednesday, Hanna said she grabbed what she thought was a regular seltzer her roommate left in the fridge.

Hanna said she had no idea there’s alcohol in a White Claw. She also said she has trouble tasting due to her chemotherapy, so she did not taste any alcohol in it.

Police in Suffolk County said Hanna did not realize it was an alcoholic beverage and no charges will be filed. (News 12 Long Island)

But when someone spotted the hard seltzer in her cup holder on the bus, Hanna was immediately removed.

The “We Transport Bus Company” released a statement that said the alleged conduct is completely unacceptable, and the driver was immediately removed from service.

Several parents said Hanna, who has been a bus driver for 15 years, was meticulous, always on time and treated their kids as if they were her own.

Copyright 2023 News 12 Long Island via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

