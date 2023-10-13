‘Seconds count:’ Oconee’s biometric safe aims to improve school safety, by giving SRO’s quick access to rifles

OCONEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Are the officers in your child’s school fully trained and equipped to take out an active shooter? Our national investigative team surveyed districts across the country and found some school officers could be “outgunned” in some cases.

It’s up to individual school districts, police departments or sheriff’s offices whether to train and equip SRO’s with rifles, we took a closer look at law enforcement policies in the upstate.

The policies for school resource officers having rifles are so different ranging from some not having rifles to others with them. One agency goes a step further than just equipping rifles—they make them quicker to access using technology far beyond what many other law enforcement agencies in the country do.

“In an active attack situation seconds count,” said Master Deputy Jimmy Watt with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. “So the quicker we can find the threat, the quicker we can engage that threat and the quicker we can stop the threat.”

Master Deputy Watt says preparing for the worst is something the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is constantly working on.

“I’m not sure any law enforcement agency can ever guarantee in an active attack situation that every life can be saved but what we can do is if we have the tools and the instruments at our disposal to be able to eliminate that threat quicker the potential is there to save more lives,” said Watt.

One of those tools used by the OCSO, is advanced rifle training for all school resource officers. Deputies are required to carry a standard handgun that includes school resource officers. But all of Oconee’s 18 school resource officers also have a rifle.

“One of the reasons why we wanted to do this is that there is greater accuracy at longer distances with the patrol rifle than necessarily a handgun,” said Watt.

In several mass shootings including Parkland, Uvalde, Newtown and Nashville, the shooters all brought rifles. If the SRO only has a pistol, the officer is “outgunned” –that’s the definition according to some law enforcement agencies.

Rifles carry more ammunition and have better accuracy with a range greater than 100 yards. For comparison, a standard handgun’s range of accuracy is about 10 to 15 yards.

“There is a possibility that obviously we can stop that attacker and stop the threat quicker,” said Watt.

Equipping rifles isn’t a standard practice. We reached out to several local law enforcement agencies asking if SRO’s are trained and equipped to carry rifles. In Anderson County SRO’s only carry a rifle if they pass a test, but it’s not required. Greenville County tells us “some” SRO’s have rifles. Spartanburg County declined to answer.

“In an active attack situation an officer is not going to go out to their vehicle and get their patrol rifle, then come back inside,” Watt explained.

That’s why he says Oconee not only equips all SRO’s with rifles but created a path to access it quicker.

“Everyday you’re gonna see a school resource officer transporting their patrol rifle from their vehicle into the school building safely securing the patrol rifle in the biometric gun safe,” he said.

Biometric safes were installed in secret locations inside all Oconee schools this year. They can only be opened with the deputy’s fingerprint.

“Since we announced this initiative, we have had other agencies that have reached out to us,” said Watt.

When seconds matter, training, accuracy and speed could make the difference.

“We want to keep students, administrators, teachers and others safe in the schools, we have a tool, an instrument that can do that.”

The initiative for the biometric gun safe system is gaining attention across the country. Master Deputy Watt says other agencies in South Carolina have already inquired about how the safe system works.

