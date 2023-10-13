Sen. Graham on Hamas: ‘They want rage, I want prayer’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Senator Lindsey Graham is calling for a day of prayer on Sunday in South Carolina as war continues in Israel with terrorist group Hamas.

Graham led a roundtable discussion in Columbia on Friday about attacks in Israel, U.S. support, and American hostages.

“Hamas has declared Friday, today, a day of rage,” he said. “I am seeking South Carolinians to declare this coming Sunday a day of prayer. To all houses of worship in the state of South Carolina, please pray for Israel this Sunday. They want rage. I want prayer.”

Graham was outspoken about his support for Israel, saying the nation is not responsible for the war unfolding near Gaza Strip. However, he also acknowledged concerns for Palestinian civilians who are casualties in the conflict.

“I would like to find ways to protect the Palestinian population,” Graham said. “I would like to find humanitarian corridors. I would like to assist in moving civilians out of target areas. But Hamas is a player here. They’re not going to let the people move. They’re going to use their own people as human shields.”

He criticized policies of the Biden administration on Iran, which has shown support for Hamas. However, intelligence officials told CNN Iranian government officials were surprised by the group’s attack on Israel.

“If this war escalates, if there’s an attack by Hezbollah against Israel in the north, if the hostages begin to be killed by Hamas, if American soldiers are attacked in Syria and Iraq, we should go after Iran,” Graham said. “The largest state-sponsored terrorism provides the money and the weapons for what happened in Gaza. It is time they pay a price. To Iran, it is your decision to make. Choose wisely.”

