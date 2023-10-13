Suspect wanted by FBI arrested after gunfire in Upstate

George Stevens
George Stevens(Laurens Police Dept.)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said shots fired led to the arrest of a suspect who was wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Around 4 a.m. on Friday, multiple 911 calls were placed by people reporting gunfire near Laurens Terrace Drive.

Officers who responded to the scene found multiple shell casings in the road between apartment buildings.

Police arrested George Alexander Stevens of Laurens after a firearm was found under a mattress at the complex. Stevens is charged with:

  • Breach of Peace - High and Aggravated Nature
  • Possession of a Stolen Handgun
  • Discharging a Firearm in City Limits
  • Threatening the Life of a Public Official
  • Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Domestic Violence
  • Fugitive from Justice (Wanted by the FBI)

FOX Carolina has reached out to the FBI for more information about federal warrants for Stevens.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Check your tickets: 5 winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina
Will Ferrell made a guest appearance as a DJ at a USC frat party.
Will Ferrell spotted DJing at USC frat party during parents weekend
Benjamin Elliot McCormick
Warrants: Anderson man charged in deadly DUI crash had 2 kids in car
Bob Busson of Daytona Beach, Fla., bought Powerball tickets at the Curtice Carryout Monday,...
$1.765 billion Powerball jackpot goes to a player who bought a ticket in a California mountain town
Salena understood her neighbor's request and decided to take down the display.
Woman takes down Halloween casket display after learning neighbor has lung cancer: ‘Kindness is free’

Latest News

Vehicles that police are seeking to identify after a fatal hit-and-run crash in Brevard on Oct....
Officials seek to identify drivers after deadly hit-and-run in Brevard
The Roundtable discussion happened at on Friday 10:30 a.m. at the Columbia Chamber of Commerce.
Sen. Graham on Hamas: ‘They want rage, I want prayer’
After a roundtable meeting about the situation in Israel, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC)...
Sen. Lindsey Graham calls for prayer as war in Israel continues
Suspect charged following series of car break-ins in Spartanburg County
Suspect charged following series of car break-ins in Spartanburg County