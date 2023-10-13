Suspect wanted by FBI arrested after gunfire in Upstate

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said shots fired led to the arrest of a suspect who was wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Around 4 a.m. on Friday, multiple 911 calls were placed by people reporting gunfire near Laurens Terrace Drive.

Officers who responded to the scene found multiple shell casings in the road between apartment buildings.

Police arrested George Alexander Stevens of Laurens after a firearm was found under a mattress at the complex. Stevens is charged with:

Breach of Peace - High and Aggravated Nature

Possession of a Stolen Handgun

Discharging a Firearm in City Limits

Threatening the Life of a Public Official

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Domestic Violence

Fugitive from Justice (Wanted by the FBI)

FOX Carolina has reached out to the FBI for more information about federal warrants for Stevens.

