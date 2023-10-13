Undefeated Hillcrest hosts 1-loss T.L. Hanna for FOX Carolina’s Game of the Week

FOX Carolina's Game of the Week is Hillcrest vs. T.L. Hanna
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two of the best teams in South Carolina are facing off tonight night as the high school football regular season starts to wind down.

This week, the FOX Carolina Tailgate Tour Game of the Week is T.L. Hanna at Hillcrest.

We spent time with Hillcrest Head Coach Bennett Swygert earlier this week to learn more about what led him to where he is now.

Teams across the area are in action tonight. You can follow all of the biggest games with our live scoreboard.

Tailgate Tour: T.L. Hanna at Hillcrest
