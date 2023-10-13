University workers organize to demand living wage

The United Campus Workers union of South Carolina is set to hold a “speak-out” to call for...
The United Campus Workers union of South Carolina is set to hold a “speak-out” to call for living wages for all University of South Carolina campus employees.(WRDW)
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The United Campus Workers union of South Carolina is set to hold a “speak-out” to call for living wages for all University of South Carolina campus employees.

Over the past two years, union members won their fight for $15 an hour minimum wages for employees with the university. However, following inflation and the rising cost of living, employees say now they are once again struggling to make ends meet.

Workers are uniting now to win the demands of their newest living wage campaign, which they launched in August through a petition which lists their criteria.

These include minimums of:

  • $20 an hour for all hourly workers
  • $40,000 a year for salaried workers
  • Annual stipend of at least $20,000 for graduate workers
  • Increases that reflect the rising cost of living and years of service
  • Living wages for contract workers.

Victor Ponds, an instructor’s assistant and graduate student at the university, said in a statement that the impact of the rising cost of living in Columbia, which has increased by 33% in the past four years according to the MIT Living Wage Calculator, has not been reflected in the paychecks of the campus employees.

“All campus workers need and deserve a living wage,” Jaimee Wishon, a graduate teaching assistant and chair of United Campus Workers at USC, said. “But we will only get what we are organized to take.”

The union will hold the event at the Russell House Patio, located at 1409 Devine St. in Columbia, at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 26.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Check your tickets: 5 winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina
Bob Busson of Daytona Beach, Fla., bought Powerball tickets at the Curtice Carryout Monday,...
$1.765 billion Powerball jackpot goes to a player who bought a ticket in a California mountain town
Benjamin Elliot McCormick
Warrants: Anderson man charged in deadly DUI crash had 2 kids in car
Will Ferrell made a guest appearance as a DJ at a USC frat party.
Will Ferrell spotted DJing at USC frat party during parents weekend
Salena understood her neighbor's request and decided to take down the display.
Woman takes down Halloween casket display after learning neighbor has lung cancer: ‘Kindness is free’

Latest News

What's Clicking? 10/13
What's Clicking? 10/13
Scarecrow contest in Travelers Rest
Scarecrow contest brings the Wizard of Oz to life
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find missing teen last seen in Greenville Co.
Count Chris: 10/13
Count Chris: 10/13